Assam: 2 Bhutan Nationals Caught Smuggling Timber In Chirang

A huge consignment of timber being transported illegally was intercepted and two Bhutan nationals were caught in an operation carried out by the forest department in Assam's Chirang district, reports emerged on Friday.
Preliminary reports stated that the forest department operation was carried out at Dadgiri along the Indo-Bhutan international borders in the Chirang district of Assam in the evening on Thursday.
Officials informed that during the operation they were able to seize a pick-up van which had a Bhutan number plate and was carrying the smuggled timber.
According to information received, forest department officials from the Runikhata range in Chirang arrived at the scene after receiving inputs from informants where they found the Bolero pick-up vehicle with numbers BP 1D 1618 loaded with timber.
Along with the vehicle, the officials also detained two Bhutan nationals. They were identified as Bheem Bahadur Rai, aged 30 years, and Rajen Rai, aged 28 years old.
Meanwhile, the seized vehicle along with the timber and the two Bhutan nationals were brought to Kajalgaon Forest Division.
Officials further estimated the seized timber to be worth several lakhs. Further legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter.
During their interrogation, the duo confessed to having taken up the job for someone else. They told officials that they were paid Rs 10,000 for transporting the timber consignment to Chirang in Assam.