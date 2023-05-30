Assam: Forest Dept Officer Dead, 3 Critical in Clash Over Timber Smuggling

A Forest Department personnel was killed and three others sustained critical injuries in clashes that erupted over alleged timber smuggling in Assam’s Goalpara.
The incident has been reported from Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Goalpara. As per sources, the forest department officials launched an operation against alleged illegal timber smuggling at the Boro Matia Reserved Forest on Monday night. The team seized a tractor and illegal timber during the operations.
The incident reportedly occurred when the officials were bringing the seized goods toward their office. Reportedly, a group of suspected timber smugglers attacked the forest department team with sharp weapons. Sources, said that locals of the area were also allegedly involved in the clash.
The smugglers looted the team of officials, snatching their mobile and two gold rings, sources said.
The deceased forest department officer has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed. The three injured officers have been identified as Mobinur Rahman, Najrul Islam and Mustafa Ali. The three injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Reportedly, after the police rescued injured Rajbir Ahmed from the incident spot, he was admitted to the Solace Hospital in Goalpara. He was then shifted to the Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment where he was declared dead.
Speaking about the incident, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, "A very tragic incident has occurred. Hope the police will conduct a thorough investigation. Our staff has been attacked by sharp weapons. They have been attacked by machetes and also with bamboo. I have been told that a group of people had surrounded the forest officers. The driver and one of our officers named Mobinur Rahman have been targeted. Till now, the police have not arrested any person in connection to the case. However, their efforts in saving the lives of the staff have been recommendable. They have taken action at the right time. I would like to thank the police for this."