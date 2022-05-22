Assam: 2 Bikers Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident

In a tragic incident, two bikers were killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place in Dhekiajuli under Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at National Highway 15 near Bhotpara village.

According to the sources, a speeding vehicle collided head-on with the bike and fled from the scene immediately. Both the bikers died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Bikram and Rohan.

It is learned that the victims were en route Tinkhuria Tea estate from Dhekiajuli when the accident happened.

