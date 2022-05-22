IANS-C Voter Survey: Himanta Biswa, Pinarayi Vijayan Among Most Popular CMs

According to the IANS-CVoter survey, 44.77 per cent of Indians are satisfied with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While 37.66 per cent of Indians are very much satisfied with the work of the present Central government led by the BJP, 29.94 per cent of people are not at all satisfied.

The survey also rated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan as the most popular CMs, closely followed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

In Assam, over than 43 per cent of the respondents said that they were very much satisfied with the performance of CM Sarma.

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, more than 41 per cent expressed the same sentiment.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the other hand scored 39 per cent in the “very much satisfied” category.

Meanwhile, 44.44 per cent Indians expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Further, the survey showed that the BJP doesn’t seem to have captured the imagination of voters in most parts of southern India.

All over India, 34.2 per cent of people were very much satisfied with the work done by their respective MLAs. However, 35.24 per cent of Indians were not at all satisfied with their MPs.

As per the survey, 36.48 per cent of Indians are not satisfied with the work of the leader of the Opposition in their states.

It may be mentioned that a majority of Indian families are feeling the pinch of skyrocketing commodity prices and seem convinced that growing expenses in the last one year are becoming difficult to manage.

The poll was conducted on a daily basis for the last 12 months.

Also Read: Centre To Spend Rs 180 Cr For Restoration Of Railway Lines To Dima Hasao