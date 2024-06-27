Assam: 2 Bodies Recovered Under Mysterious Circumstances in Separate Incidents

In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of a man was found on the roadside near the Titaimari Bridge on the Chaparmukh-Kampur road under Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kaushik Baruah (25) resident of Hajo working in the veterinary department in Amsoi, Nagaon.
A scooty registered as AS25X4948 was recovered next to his body, adding to the mystery surrounding his death. The family of the deceased suspects it to be a planned murder.
Local police swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the report and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, an unidentified body was discovered in Numaligarh’s 5no. Rong Bong, Golaghat district, Assam on Thursday.
The body was found submerged in a pond within a private tea garden. Local Police swiftly responded to the scene, launching a thorough investigation into the incident.