Assam: 2 Bodies Recovered Under Mysterious Circumstances in Separate Incidents
In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of a man was found on the roadside near the Titaimari Bridge on the Chaparmukh-Kampur road under Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kaushik Baruah (25) resident of Hajo working in the veterinary department in Amsoi, Nagaon.

A scooty registered as AS25X4948 was recovered next to his body, adding to the mystery surrounding his death. The family of the deceased suspects it to be a planned murder.

Local police swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the report and have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, an unidentified body was discovered in Numaligarh’s 5no. Rong Bong, Golaghat district, Assam on Thursday.

The body was found submerged in a pond within a private tea garden. Local Police swiftly responded to the scene, launching a thorough investigation into the incident.

