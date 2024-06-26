Assam: Unidentified Body Recovered Along Majuli-Lakhimpur Border

In a disturbing incident near the Majuli-Lakhimpur border in Assam, the discovery of an unidentified body at Tamar Ghat on the Kherkatia River has stirred anxiety among the public.
The body, clad in black halfpants and a t-shirt, which was reportedly swept away in the Kherkatia River, was found caught in the river's debris.
Local residents promptly alerted the Panigaon police upon making the discovery.
Meanwhile, in another tragic incident today, local residents found a body in the Gelabill River at Rangamati under Golaghat district, Assam.
The deceased has been identified as Dhiren Das from Dergaon’s Hanhchowa Gaon, who had been missing for the past two days.