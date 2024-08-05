Assam: 2 Bodies Recovered Under Mysterious Circumstances in Separate Incidents

In a disturbing incident, the body of a watchman was found under mysterious circumstances at the Sivasagar post office.
The deceased has been identified as Buddheshwar Gogoi (32), a resident of Bhatiapar in Sivasagar.
Initial reports suggest that Gogoi may have been murdered inside the post office, although the exact cause of death remains under investigation.
Police have reached the scene and are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a separate incident, a half-decomposed body was discovered near the Kalioni River at Sonia Ghat in Assam’s Numaligarh.
The identity of the deceased remains unknown and police are continuing their investigation into the matter.
The body was found close to the riverbank, raising concerns about the possible cause of death and whether foul play was involved.