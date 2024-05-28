Woman Found Dead in Rented House in Assam's Sivasagar

In a shocking discovery, the lifeless body of a young woman was found in a rented room in Sivasagar under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.
The grim incident unfolded at a rented accommodation located within the residence of Nandan Saikia on Bylane No. 5 in Ganakpatty.
The deceased, identified as Munmi Duwarah was employed in the public works department of Charaideo district.
Following the discovery, local police swiftly responded to the scene to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic passing.