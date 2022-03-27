Assam: 2 Boys Drown in Buroi River

Two young boys drowned in the Buroi River flowing through Gohpur and Behali in Biswanath district in Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the two boys along with four more friends had come from Dofolagarh to visit a temple near the river.

The incident took place after the boys went to take bath in the Buroi River.

The deceased have been identified as Debo Kumar Gupta and Suraj Gupta.

Meanwhile, police officials from the Helem Police Station have arrived at the incident spot.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the police with joint efforts of the local people.

Reportedly, the Executive Magistrate of Gohpur and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also rushed to the spot.

However, the bodies have not been traced so far.

Locals of the area allege that since a long time, the DCC department has been conducting illegal sand and stone mining in the area for the construction of four-lane road due to which large pot holes have been created.

One of the local residents said, “The illegal mining activities should be stopped. Today’s incident took place due to the mining activities carried out by the DCC.”

Also Read: Office Of Chief Commissioner For Divyangjan To Be Inaugurated In Delhi