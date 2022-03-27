Office Of Chief Commissioner For Divyangjan To Be Inaugurated In Delhi

Union minister of social justice and empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the new office of Chief Commissioner for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) at Delhi on Monday.
According to the ministry, the office of the Chief Commissioner for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) has been functional since September 1998.
The ministry said in a press release, “This office functions independently to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities in terms of non-discrimination and ensuring equal opportunities and full participation in the society.”
The office of CCPD initially started out from Shastri Bhawan and later shifted to various other locations in rented spaces namely Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi; Sector-39 at Noida and then again at Sarojini House in New Delhi, reported ANI, quoting the release.
The release further said, “However, this office has always been running with a shortage of space to accommodate its staff and activities comfortably. Now after a long wait, this office has got a suitable location with sufficient space at NISD Building, 5th Floor, Plot No G-2, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi-75.”
The new office space is ready with latest facilities and has been specially made completely Divyanjan friendly.