Office Of Chief Commissioner For Divyangjan To Be Inaugurated In Delhi

Union minister of social justice and empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the new office of Chief Commissioner for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) at Delhi on Monday.

According to the ministry, the office of the Chief Commissioner for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) has been functional since September 1998.

The ministry said in a press release, “This office functions independently to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities in terms of non-discrimination and ensuring equal opportunities and full participation in the society.”