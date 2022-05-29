Assam: 2 Boys Drown in Kamrup

Two young boys drowned after falling into a deep ditch in the middle of an agricultural field at Garal Bhattapara in Kamrup Metro district of Assam.

According to reports, the two boys had come to the fields on Sunday evening. The family members of the boys went out searching for them after they did not return back home for a long time.

On arriving at the field, the family members saw a bicycle and slippers near a ditch.

The bodies were then retrieved by the Azara Police in collaboration with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from the ditch.

The deceased boys have been identified as 12-year-old Bitu Das and 8-year-old Hirakjyoti Das.

