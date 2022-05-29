Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead in Mansa

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday.

Sidhu was declared dead after he was shifted to a civil hospital.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes.

Last month, Sidhu had sparked a controversy after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ or traitor in his song.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in after the news about the singer’s death spread.

Condoling his demise, the Indian National Congress (INC) took to twitter and wrote, “The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief.”