Assam: 2 Boys Swept Away by Flood Waters in Rangia

Two boys have been swept away by high currents of the increasing flood waters at Septi in Rangia in Kamrup Rural district of Assam.

According to locals of the area, four boys were video shooting themselves at a road submerged under water. At the same time, a strong flow of water swept away two of the boys. The two boys have been missing since then.

The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Juman Das and Himangshu Das. They were class X students of the Premada Shivnath Bidyapith in Rangia.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out extensive search and rescue operations at the area.

The entire area has been gripped by a pall of gloom after the incident.