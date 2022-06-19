Pedestrian Killed by Assam Minister’s Security Vehicle

In a tragic accident, one person was dead after being hit by a security vehicle of Assam cabinet minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Atul Bora’s convoy was crossing Samaguri in Nagaon district of Assam.

According to reports, a pedestrian was grievously injured after he was hit by the escort vehicle of the minister. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The deceased person has been identified as Manikan Das.

Meanwhile, Bora spoke to the family members of the deceased over phone and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.