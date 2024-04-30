Assam: 2 Brothers Charred to Death as Fire Engulfs House in Goroimari

Tragedy struck a family after two brothers were charred to death in a massive fire that erupted in their residence in Assam’s Kamup district on Monday night, reports said.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 2 am at the residence of Bahadur Ali in Jahirpur village of Kamrup’s Goroimari locality.
The two deceased youths have been identified as Sajan Ali (20) and Samej Ali (22), reports said. Further, the mother of the two deceased youths, Anjuara Begum, was also severely injured in the incident, reports added.
According to information received, the incident is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit.
Right after being informed, the Goroimari Police and the fire fighting personnel arrived at the incident spot, who managed to douse the blazing inferno.
Further, the police recovered the charred bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), reports said. Injured Anjuara Begum has also been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
It is worth mentioning that Bahadur Ali’s sons were mute (unable to speak). This incident has sparked tensions in the area.