Major Fire Engulfs 'Charaideo Dhaba' Near Duliajan; Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed

In a devastating incident, 'Charaideo Dhaba,' situated on the outskirts of the main road connecting Deosal Tiniali in Bordubi near the oil town Duliajan, fell prey to a fierce fire outbreak during the night hours.
The flames consumed the dhaba, spreading panic among residents as news of the incident rapidly circulated.
Efforts to combat the inferno were swiftly mobilized, with four fire tenders each from Oil India Limited and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) rushing to the scene.
Despite the strenuous two-hour-long battle against the blaze, the dhaba suffered irreparable damage, resulting in the complete loss of property worth lakhs of rupees. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the fire.
While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, firefighters have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.
The proprietor of 'Charaideo Dhaba' has been identified as Nikhil Phukan, whose livelihood has been gravely impacted by the tragic incident.