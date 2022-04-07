Assam

Assam: 2 Cattle Smugglers Injured in Police Firing

The police opened six rounds of bullets on the two smugglers.
Assam: 2 Cattle Smugglers Injured in Police Firing
Smuggler injured in police firing in Assam's Lakhimpur
Pratidin Time

In yet another firing incident, the Dholpur police opened fire on two illegal cattle smugglers in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Wednesday.

The police opened six rounds of bullets on the two smugglers. According to police reports, both the smugglers were injured in the firing.

Notably, both the smugglers were fired after they attempted to flee from the police custody.

The smugglers have been identified as Mohammad Badar Ali and Abdul Islam. They are residents of Besimari and Panikhaiti respectively.

Both of them have been admitted to the Lakhimpur Civil Hospital for primary treatment.

Also Read: Assam: New Directives Issued to Officers for Undertaking PSOs

Police Firing
Lakhimpur
Cattle Smugglers

Related Stories

No stories found.