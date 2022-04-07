Assam: New Directives Issued to Officers for Undertaking PSOs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued strict directives to police officers of different ranks who have taken Personal Security Officers (PSO), home guards and static guards without approval of the competent authority.

Under the new instructions issued, commandants of all battalions have to give one undertaking that no battalion personal is attached with any officer without permission from the competent authority.

Along with this, all Superintendent of Police (SPs) have to give one undertaking that the battalion personal posted for field duty is not attached with any officer for PSO, home guards and static guards or any other household duties.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has also been instructed to ensure a strong monitoring mechanism at all levels.

Speaking on the matter, Mahanta said, “I have got clear instructions from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Getting an instruction in this way is politically a big thing. This has been implemented as part of Assam Police Reforms. If necessary we will also recruit PSOs.”

