Assam: 2 Cops Sustain Bullet Injuries During Clash With Thief in Sipajhar

In a sensational incident, two police personnel suffered critical bullet injuries during clashes that erupted with a notorious thief in Darrang district of Assam.
As per reports, the Sipajhar Police on Thursday launched massive search operations at Pathorighat in Darrang’s Sipajahar against a thief who had been creating menace since a long time. The thief who had escaped in a vehicle hit a business establishment and collided with several other vehicles on the road while the police chased them.
Meanwhile, the police blank-fired at the thief. During firing, two police officers on duty were injured as the vehicle the thieves were riding hit them. One police officer has been identified as Mintu Baishya and the other is a constable named Jeherul Islam Ali. On the other hand, the police managed to apprehend the absconding thief after a long chase.
In January, a notorious car thief was grievously wounded in police firing in Assam’s Silchar. The incident occurred in Silchar’s Gopalganj. According to reports, the car thief identified as Afzal Hussain had attacked the police personnel with sharp weapons and tried to flee from their custody. Police personnel identified as Anuwar Hussain sustained injuries due to the attack. He then resorted to firing on Afzal, leaving him injured.