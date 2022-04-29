Assam: 2 Dacoits Apprehended at Jorabat

The police have arrested two dacoits in connection to the dacoity incident that took place on April 14 in Jorabat in Kamrup district of Assam.

The two dacoits were arrested after conducting an operation at Jorabat on Thursday (April 28) evening.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Kapil Pathak, the Officer-in-Charge of the Jorabat Police Outpost.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Rinku Das hailing from Chaygaon and Santosh Gogoi, a resident of Khanapara.

Earlier on April 14, a gang of six dacoits had looted a van carrying fish at the highway in Jorabat. The dacoits had looted a huge sum of money and mobile phones by showing sharp weapons at the driver of the van.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their search operations to find out the other four dacoits who are associated with the incident.

The gang of dacoits had been creating an atmosphere of terror for travelers in the highway since a long time by looting money and valuable items.

