Assam: Teacher Arrested for Molesting Class IX Student

A science teacher has been arrested in Hailakandi district of Assam on Thursday evening for allegedly molesting a student of class IX.

The incident has taken place at the Kalibari Higher Secondary School of Karimganj.

The teacher has been identified as Ananda Swarup and he has been arrested after the father of the victim girl filed an FIR at the Hailakandi Police Station.

Police were informed about the incident after the victim complained that she had been called by the teacher who allegedly tried to molest her. The local residents handed over the teacher to police after allegedly beating him.

According to police reports, the teacher is a resident of Sonbeel Kalibari area under Ratabari constituency and stays in a rented house where he gives private tuition to the students.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Hailakandi Police Station, Ampee Daolagupu informed the media that a case has been registered bearing registration number 137/22 under section 354(A), 294 and section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

