Assam: 2-Day Conference of BJP Underway in Kaziranga

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Assam government, a two-day conference of MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is being held at the Borgos Resort in Kaziranga from today.

The meeting is being held to review the progress of key projects besides a look back on things with the government set to complete one year in office on May 10.

The conference is aimed at improving the skills of the public representatives as well as effective implementation of government schemes. The conference will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma will also lay down the road ahead for MLAs and ministers to work on. Apart from the meeting, a yoga session and an orientation program would also be held over the course of the two days.

Chief Minister Sarma, in this regard, will also be planning the road ahead and projects that need to be undertaken for the overall development of the state.

Notably, the main review meeting of the conference will be held on May 6 (Friday).

Also Read: Assamese Film ‘Baghjan’ Selected for ‘Goes to Cannes’