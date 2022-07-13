Assam: 2 Dead, 6 Critical In Road Mishap Near Silapathar

At least two persons were killed and six others were grievously injured in a road accident that took place near Silapathar under Assam’s Dhemaji district.

According to reports, the accident took place when the vehicle carrying eight passengers lost control and and collided with a the railing of a damaged bridge at Silasuti, close to Silapathar.

The vehicle was en route Itanagar from Yingkiong.

Following the incident, police reached the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Yei Boje (23), residence of Aalo in West Siang district and Minam Tobi (28), from Mossing village in Upper Siang district.

Later, all the injured were shifted to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh for further medical treatment.