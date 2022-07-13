Gujarat: 14 Killed, Over 30000 Evacuated Due to Heavy Rains

At least 14 people have been killed in Gujarat as heavy showers continued to batter southern districts and Kutch-Saurashtra regions.

According to official sources, over 31000 have been evacuated so far.

State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said that three national highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were blocked due to damage caused by rains. He further said that fifty one state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the administration to carry out a survey of the affected districts at the earliest so that people do not have to wait for long for cash and other reliefs to compensate for damages caused due to the rainfall, he said.

In four hours between 6 and 10 am on Wednesday, parts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang and Amreli received downpour between 47 mm and 88 mm, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Also Read: Yashwant Sinha Arrives To Warm Welcome In Guwahati

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert', predicting heavy rains during the next 24 hours in the districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

The weather department said that several parts of Kutch, Bharuch, Dang, Navsari and Tapi districts in south Gujarat received very heavy rainfall in the 24-hour period till 6 am on Wednesday.

Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Jamnagar were among districts in Saurashtra region that received heavy downpour, officials of the SEOC said.

Trivedi said 31,035 people were shifted to safer places, with 21,094 still living in shelters provided by the respective district administrations and 9,941 returning to their homes after the rain waters receded.

A total of 575 people stranded due to flooding in low-lying areas of different districts were rescued, he said.

Trivedi further stated that eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed for the rescue work and two kept on standby.

CM Patel had on Tuesday conducted an aerial inspection of flood-hit areas and also visited affected regions in Chhota Udepur, Navsari and Narmada districts.

The heavy rains have also risen the water levels of various reservoirs in the state, with 30 of them being filled up to 70 per cent or more out of their total storage capacity.

The state's largest Sardar Sarovar Dam is also filled up to 48 per cent of its total capacity, the minister said.



