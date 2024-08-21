Assam: 2 Dead in Two Separate Fatal Road Accidents

A fatal road accident occurred in Assam’s Tinsukia district on August 21, resulting in the death of a 65-year-old man.
The collision took place at Kakopathar’s Maithong under Tinsukia district, where a Bolero pickup truck, registered as AS 23 DC 0768, collided with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 23 T 4513.
The impact of the crash was severe, leading to the immediate death of the motorcycle rider identified as Dipen Neog (65).
Following the incident, the driver of the Bolero pickup fled the scene, abandoning the damaged vehicle. Local police are investigating the accident and are searching for the driver.
In a separate incident, a road accident in Assam’s Lakhimpur claimed the life of a teacher on Wednesday.
The deceased identified as Baneshwar Ligira was a teacher at DaDhara Sankardev High School.
The accident occurred in Dhalpur when the victim was struck by a Bolero pickup van while on his way home. The injured teacher was rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) but was declared dead upon arrival.