Assam: 2 Drug Peddlers Escape Police Custody in Digboi, One Recaptured

The accused have been identified Ratul Sonowal and Rajen Mura, sources said.
Two drug peddlers reportedly escaped police custody in Assam's Digboi, sources said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified Ratul Sonowal and Rajen Mura, sources said.

However, Rajen Mura was soon recaptured after a chase by the police. On the other hand, Ratul Sonowal managed to flee.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night while the Digboi police were shifting the two accused to the Tinsukia District Jail.

Notably, both the accused were apprehended yesterday by the Digboi police after huge quantity of drugs was seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt to track down absconding Ratul.

