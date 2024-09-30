Morigaon Policewoman Accused Of Intimidating, Assaulting Plaintiff

The refusal to settle a harassment case with the accused, filed at Dharamtul police station in Assam's Morigaon district, drew the ire of the investigating officer, a woman police officer, the victim claimed. She displayed the scars left behind by the brutal beating handed to her on account of her refusal.
The victim said that she was called to the police station by investigating officer Liza Baruah today regarding a complaint that she had filed. The accused individual, a 40-year-old man identified as Khairul Ali, was also present there. Inside the police station, Liza pressured the victim woman and insisted that she settle her case with Khairul and withdraw the complaint aginst him.
However, when she refused, she was dragged to a room, locked up and struck with a cane repeatedly. The ordeal went on for several minutes leaving deep marks on her feet.
According to the victim's mother, Khairul Ali has been causing mental duress to her daughter for a long time. "For about a year now, he has been following her wherever she goes. Whenever she steps out of the house, he is there. He follows her everywhere on his two-wheeler and has been making sexual advances," the mother said.
The family, a resident of Telahi Bhatgaon village which comes under the Morigaon subdivision, has alleged that Khairul Ali took objectionable photos of their daughter unknowingly while she was bathing. "We don't have a pucca bathroom. Once when she [daughter] was bathing outside, he [Khairul] climbed a tree nearby and took photos of her. He has been blackmailing us since and threatening to leak the photos," said the victim's mother.
She further said that after the family had filed a complaint on September 25, they had been called to the police station yesterday where they were pressured to settle the matter with the accused. When the family refused to do so, the complainant was dragged away and assaulted inside the police station. "I kept beating on the door, but she wouldn't stop. We want justice. We want action against the policewoman. We had gone to the police for help, instead, my daughter faced unspeakable atrocities," the mother added.
Meanwhile, narrating her ordeal the victim said, "Yesterday, we were called to the police station. When we reached there, the policewoman pressured us to settle the matter with the accused who was also there. After I refused to do so, she dragged me away from my parents and locked me up in a room. There she caned me for several minutes leaving marks on my body."
She further alleged that investigating officer Eliza Baruah, threatened her and directed abusive language at her while insisting that the matter be sorted and case withdrawn.
"She told me to appear again before her, but, I informed her that I would not be able to do so as I had to study for exams. This further angered her. I hope she faces strict action. We had gone to the police for help and instead they harassed and assaulted me," added the victim woman.
After the incident, the victim was taken to Morigaon civil hospital where she was treated. The family has demanded strict action against the police officer Eliza Baruah over the incident.
Notably, a few days ago, another official of Dharamtul police station was accused of involvement in a similar case. The victim family has said that they will approach the Morigaon superintendent of police with their case and demand action against the policewoman.