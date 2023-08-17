Assam: 2 Fraudsters Arrested for Spreading Fake News Posing As Journos

Earlier this month, a person was accused of embezzling money amounting to over crores under the guise of Sub-Inspector (SI) of Assam Police.

As per initial information, the fraudster allegedly embezzled a huge amount of money in the name of issuing liquor shop licenses.

Sources informed that several complaints against the accused, identified as Munindra Konwar, at Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, Dispur Police Station and DCP (East) office.