Assam: 2 Fraudsters Arrested for Spreading Fake News Posing As Journos

Assam Police arrested two fraudsters for spreading fake news on social media by posing as journalists in Cachar district, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to sources, the two arrestees, identified as Muhim Uddin and Eyadul Hussain, hailing from Pangram in Udarbond opened a page on Facebook and spread several fake news posing as journalists.
After the matter came to light, the Cachar Police launched an investigation and arrested the two fake journalists on Wednesday night.
Earlier this month, a person was accused of embezzling money amounting to over crores under the guise of Sub-Inspector (SI) of Assam Police.
As per initial information, the fraudster allegedly embezzled a huge amount of money in the name of issuing liquor shop licenses.
Sources informed that several complaints against the accused, identified as Munindra Konwar, at Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, Dispur Police Station and DCP (East) office.
It was further learned that Munindra Konwar used to go to different locations in police uniform in his Audi car. It was alleged that most of the time he initiated a conversation between the victims and Assam Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD).