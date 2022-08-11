Assam: 2 Govt Employees Nabbed on Bribery Charges

Continuing the massive drive against corruption in Assam, two more government employees were caught red handed while accepting bribe on Thursday.
At first, the team of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested the sub registrar of Tamulpur, identified as Gopinath Das.
Later today, Inspector of Excise, Bokakhat in Golaghat district, identified as Lohit Phukan, was arrested.
Taking to twitter in this case, Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh tweeted, “Our Relentless campaign against corruption amongst Government officers continues. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed, Sh. Gopinath Das of the office of the Sub Registrar Tamulpur while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.”
Regarding the second case, GP Singh again tweeted, “Second action of the day. Our Relentless campaign against corruption amongst Government officers continues. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM arrested red handed, Sh. Lohit Phukan of office of Inspector of Excise, Bokakhat, Golaghat while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.”
Further action has been taken against both of them.
Notably, Assam Police also issued two helpline numbers 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767 and urged citizens of the state to report whenever they face any type of monetary demand made by government employees.