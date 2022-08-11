Assam: 2 Govt Employees Nabbed on Bribery Charges

Continuing the massive drive against corruption in Assam, two more government employees were caught red handed while accepting bribe on Thursday.

At first, the team of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested the sub registrar of Tamulpur, identified as Gopinath Das.

Later today, Inspector of Excise, Bokakhat in Golaghat district, identified as Lohit Phukan, was arrested.

Taking to twitter in this case, Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh tweeted, “Our Relentless campaign against corruption amongst Government officers continues. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed, Sh. Gopinath Das of the office of the Sub Registrar Tamulpur while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken.”