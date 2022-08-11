Satisfied With my Performance at CWG: Hima Das

Assam sprinter Hima Das said that she was satisfied with her performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Hima Das was speaking at a press conference at the Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati on Thursday.

Hima said, “I have played with many strong players this time. The weather in Birmingham was very chilly on the day I had my semi-final match. I understand the value of 0.01 micro seconds.”

“All games are equal for me. When I was injured, I had to face a lot of difficulties as we are restricted from consuming all kinds of medicine,” she added.

Meanwhile, commenting about Lovlina Borgohain, she said, “Lovlina is a good player. She has also worked very hard. I believe she will make Assam proud in the Asian Games. She will again play in the Olympics.”

Hima Das also congratulated Nayanmoni Saikia and hailed her spirit for working hard to win gold medal at the CWG 2022.

Reacting on trolls, Hima Das said that she is not bothered with what people think about her. She further said that some people in the society only have the habit of commenting on others.