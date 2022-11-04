Assam

Assam: 2 Govt Employees Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Lakhimpur

The two government employees were arrested after officials of the anti-corruption cell conducted search operations at the office of the Superintending Engineer of Water Resources Circle in Lakhimpur.
Two employees of the Water Resources Circle in Assam's Lakhimpur arrested for accepting bribe
Two employees of the Water Resources Circle in Assam's Lakhimpur arrested for accepting bribe
Pratidin Time

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell of Assam trapped red-handed and arrested the head assistant and lower division assistant of the water resources department of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The two government employees were arrested after officials of the anti-corruption cell conducted search operations at the office of the Superintending Engineer of Water Resources Circle in Lakhimpur.

The head assistant has been identified as Tarun Ch Marang and the LDA has been identified as Samarjyoti Saikia.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from a complainant for issuing contractor’s license.

Also Read
UGC-NET Exam Results To Be Out Tomorrow
bribery charges
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell
Water Resources Circle
Superintending Engineer

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com