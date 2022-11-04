Assam: 2 Govt Employees Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Lakhimpur

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell of Assam trapped red-handed and arrested the head assistant and lower division assistant of the water resources department of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The two government employees were arrested after officials of the anti-corruption cell conducted search operations at the office of the Superintending Engineer of Water Resources Circle in Lakhimpur.

The head assistant has been identified as Tarun Ch Marang and the LDA has been identified as Samarjyoti Saikia.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from a complainant for issuing contractor’s license.