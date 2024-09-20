Assam: 2 Held in Connection with BJP Leader's Mysterious Death in Sonari

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the mysterious death of BJP leader Devojit Hazarika in Sonari, Assam's Charaideo district.
Former BDO Ranjit Buragohain and Parismita Phukan Baishya are now in custody as police continue their search for fugitive journalist Rafick Ahmed.
Hazarika reportedly died by suicide on Friday, and his family claims that misleading news reports triggered his tragic decision.
The deceased left a suicide note accusing a journalist of causing him significant mental distress, naming four individuals, including the arrested suspects.
Hazarika's family has firmly denied allegations of his involvement in financial irregularities, asserting that he was committed to social service and fell victim to a conspiracy.
Although initial reports suggest suicide, the family is demanding a thorough investigation, raising concerns of potential foul play.
His body was discovered near a Panchayat Office in Sonari, prompting further scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding his death.