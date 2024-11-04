Assam: 2 Held Trying To Sell Animal Tusk In Mushalpur

In a significant breakthrough, police in Assam's Mushalpur arrested two smugglers attempting to sell the tusks of wild animals on Monday.
The accused, identified as Filimon Kujur (18) and Bimal Ishwan (29), hail from Baksa district's Bhutankhuti and Madhupur villages, near the India-Bhutan border. They were caught red-handed in possession of the animal teeth.
Acting on intelligence, Mushalpur police laid a trap, catching the duo red-handed as they arrived to make the sale. The seized tusks, four in total, had reportedly been in their possession for over two years, with plans to sell them for Rs 1 lakh.
Authorities are now working to determine the animal species to which these tusks belonged. Both arrested individuals were handed over to the forest department by the police.