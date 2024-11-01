Rhino Poaching Foiled in Assam's Biswanath, 2 Arrested

In a proactive operation, Assam's Bishwanath police and the forest department successfully thwarted a poaching attempt aimed at hunting a rhinoceros.
Acting on intelligence reports regarding a planned hunt, two individuals—Rasidul Haque, 28, and Sibe Ali, 36—were arrested on the morning of October 26.
The suspects were preparing equipment and coordinating with other miscreants for the illegal hunt within Kaziranga National Park.
The forest authorities are currently conducting further investigations to uncover more details and identify additional culprits involved in the case.
The arrested individuals are residents of the Sootea police station area, with Haque hailing from Ghiladharimuk and Ali from Pokekati.