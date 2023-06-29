Assam: 2 Held With 20 Kg Cannabis In Hajo
A huge consignment of drugs was seized in an operation carried out in Assam’s Hajo, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per the reports, the operation was carried out last night under the leadership of Hajo Police Station Inspector Nabajit Nath. During the operation police detained two people and seized around 20 kilograms of cannabis from their possession.
Officials informed that they detained two people on charges of peddling cannabis. They said that the estimated worth of the seized cannabis consignment was around Rs 2 lakhs in the illicit markets.
According to information received, Hajo Police in Assam’s Kamrup district carried out the operation at Bagta Bechimari region at the residence of one Kamal Deka where they found 20 kilograms of cannabis stashed. Police also detained Kamal Deka from his residence.
In addition, officials also detained another cannabis peddler. He was identified as Ratul Deka, a resident of Japia in Hajo.
In connection with the matter, Hajo Police lodged a case and initiated an investigation.
Earlier this month, a huge stash of cannabis was seized from Assam’s Gogamukh and one person was detained in connection with the bust on June 19.
According to the reports, officials carried out an operation in their crackdown against the smuggling of contraband substances and seized the cannabis stash from Tingiri village in Gogamukh subdivision of the Dhemaji district of Assam.
Officials informed that the seized cannabis weighed at around 5.2 kilograms. They estimated the seizure to be worth somewhere between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
Meanwhile, along with the cannabis, officials detained one person. He was identified by the officials as Firoze Pegu and was detained on charges of smuggling.
Moreover, officials also seized a motorcycle from his possession. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.