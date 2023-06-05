Assam: 5 Kg Ganja Seized From Train In Nagaon; Two Held

In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 5kg contraband drugs from a train in Assam’s Nagaon district.
Two persons were also arrested in the operation that was carried out at Lumding railway station.
T Boro, an official of GRP Lumding said that during the joint operation, they recovered nine packets of ganja weighing about 5 kg from the Kanchanjunga train.
"We have recovered the ganja in possession from two women. The train was coming from Agartala. We have apprehended two women who are hailing from Bihar," Boro said.
A case has been registered in regards to the case.
Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on Saturday, the Assam Police launched an operation to catch drug peddlers and apprehended two persons.
During the op, the police seized a massive quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 16 crores.
"Based on secret information, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation on Saturday night at Katagashtal area, Silchar and recovered about 2.2 kg of heroin", said Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar district.
Sen added, "We have seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg of heroin and also apprehended two accused in the operation. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16 crore. Our investigation is on".