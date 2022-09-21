Prof. Nirode Boruah Takes Oath as VC of Majuli University of Culture

Professor Nirode Boruah took oath as Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Majuli University of Culture on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi at a program held at the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati.

Many dignitaries of Assam including education minister Ranoj Pegu was present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, informing about the oath taking through twitter, Jagdish Mukhi said, “I am happy to have administered the oath of office to Prof. Nirode Boruah as Vice Chancellor of the Majuli University of Culture at a function held in Raj Bhavan today.”

"I extend my best wishes to him on his new endeavour. I am certain that, his influential academic background and administrative expertise will facilitate the University to flourish majestically," he further tweeted.