Assam: 2 Including Minor Killed In Road Mishap at Balipara

In a tragic road mishap, two persons including a minor lost their lives at 12th Mile in Assam’s Sonitpur district near Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border on Thursday.
As per the reports, a Tata Magic bearing a registration number AS 12 BC 4232 collided with a motorcycle bearing a number plate AS 12 AE 5492.
In the unfortunate incident, one youth, identified as Ajay Rabha and a minor boy aged 10 years was killed on the spot.
In a similar hit and run case that took place today, one person lost his life while another sustained grievous injuries on the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam.
The deceased identified as Abu Zafar Mandal, was a resident of Dablia Para village in Barpeta.
Meanwhile, the other individual, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, identified as Asik Hussain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after.
According to eyewitnesses, a dumper truck hit the persons, who were going about on their daily morning walk. The dumper truck reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.