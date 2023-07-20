Assam

Assam: 2 Including Minor Killed In Road Mishap at Balipara

As per the reports, a Tata Magic bearing a registration number AS 12 BC 4232 collided with a motorcycle bearing a number plate AS 12 AE 5492.
In a tragic road mishap, two persons including a minor lost their lives at 12th Mile in Assam’s Sonitpur district near Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border on Thursday.

In the unfortunate incident, one youth, identified as Ajay Rabha and a minor boy aged 10 years was killed on the spot.

In a similar hit and run case that took place today, one person lost his life while another sustained grievous injuries on the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam.

The deceased identified as Abu Zafar Mandal, was a resident of Dablia Para village in Barpeta.

Meanwhile, the other individual, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, identified as Asik Hussain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after.

According to eyewitnesses, a dumper truck hit the persons, who were going about on their daily morning walk. The dumper truck reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Assam: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident During Morning Walk
Assam police

