Assam: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident During Morning Walk

In a tragic incident, a hit and run accident involving a dump truck has resulted in the loss of one life and left another person injured. The horrifying incident occurred on the Barpeta-Howly road in Assam on Thursday morning
According to eyewitnesses, the hit and run accident transpired at the intersection of the road when the two victims were going about on their daily morning walk. The dumper truck involved in the collision reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Abu Zafar Mandal, a resident of Dablia Para village in Barpeta.
Meanwhile, another individual, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, has been identified as Asik Hussain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after.
Local police have been informed of the incident and intensive investigation to identify the driver of the dumper truck has been launched.
Recently, a person lost his life after being hit by a speeding bike in Guwahati. The deceased person has been identified as Subir Das.
The incident which occurred on July 4, unfortunately, went unreported. As per sources, the tragic accident occurred at around 2:12 pm on the ill-fated day.
As per visuals that were caught on CCTV cameras, Subir Das, who was on his bicycle, was about to cross the Service Road near the VIP Flyover in Borjhar. At the same moment, a speeding bike with the rider and a pillion on came from behind and hit Subir, killing him on the spot.
The reason the tragic accident occurred is overspeeding, which is clear from the CCTV footage. Apart from that, neither Navajit nor the pillion rider was with a helmet. This comes at a time when the Guwahati Police has made the wearing of a helmet mandatory for both the rider and pillion of a two-wheeler.