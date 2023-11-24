Assam: 2 Jal Jeevan Mission Workers Electrocuted to Death in Gogamukh

Two persons working under the Jal Jeevan Mission project were electrocuted to death in Assam’s Gogamukh on Friday, reports emerged.
According to sources, the incident occurred when the two workers came in contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire while installing an electric post at the site at Mingmang in Gogamukh.
As a result of this, the duo died on the spot, sources added.
The two deceased workers have been identified as Kushal Chutia and Mukul Changmai, both hailing from Lakhimpur’s Ghilamara.
Meanwhile, right after the incident, the situation turned tense at Mingmang with the family members of the deceased alleging that the tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of the contractor Shiv Baruah.
Earlier in October, a worker tragically lost his life after he accidentally fell from an under-construction water tank of the Jal Jeevan Mission project at Nawboicha in Lakhimpur district.
The deceased worker has been identified as Nitu Bordoloi, a resident of Morigaon district, sources said. He reportedly went up the 40-foot-high under-construction tank late at night. Unfortunately, due to his carelessness, the worker fell off the tank and died on the spot.