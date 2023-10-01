Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Worker Dies after Falling from Water Tank

A worker tragically lost his life after he accidentally fell from an under-construction water tank of the Jal Jeevan Mission project at Nawboicha in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
The deceased worker has been identified as Nitu Bordoloi, a resident of Morigaon district, sources said.
According to information, Nitu had arrived at Tokouguri in Nawboicha from Morigaon on Saturday to work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He reportedly went up the 40-foot-high under-construction tank late at night.
Unfortunately, due to his carelessness, the worker fell off the tank and died on the spot.
Early this morning, other workers engaged in the construction work informed the contractor of the project after finding Nitu dead at the site. The contractor then reached out to the Nawboicha police. After the police arrived at the incident spot, the body was sent to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem report.
Meanwhile, family members of the deceased person arrived at Nawboicha after being informed about the incident, sources informed.
In a similar incident just a few days back, two workers hailing from Morigaon died after accidentally falling into a deep tank filled with water while working at the project site of the Public Health Engineering Department’s Jal Jeevan Mission in Nagaon’s Batadrava.
The deceased workers were Amir Hussain and Saifuddin of Moirabari town.