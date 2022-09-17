13 Killed, 10 Missing After Landslides Hit Nepal

At least 13 persons have been killed and 10 others missing after landslides hit various parts of Achham district in Nepal on Saturday.

Deputy Chief District Officer Dipesh Rijal said, "At least 13 dead, 10 missing and 10 rescued from various parts of Achham District in far West Nepal, due to landslides.”

Nepal has been hit by incessant downpour which has resulted in floods and landslides.

In the wake of the calamity, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has ordered the deployment of helicopters for search and rescue operations.

The incessant rainfall resulted in flooding of the Lasku and Mahakali Rivers, which swept away many houses and two bridges.

Rescuers had pulled the dead and injured from the silt- covered wreckage of five houses buried under mud in Achham, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu, a police spokesperson said.

Officials also said that the injured had been rushed to a nearby hospital.