Assam: 2 Kids Drown in Baksa

In a tragic incident, two kids of the same family drown in a pond at Salbari in Baksa district of Assam on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while two siblings were playing near the pond at Boonmaja village this evening.

One of the kids have been identified as Aryan Ahmed who was two-years-old. His sister has been identified as Parbina Khatun who was also two-years-old.

Family members of the deceased as well as the people of the entire area have been grief stricken by the incident.

One of the locals said, “We are really struck with grief as two kids of this area have lost their lives today. Both of them were around two years old. They were playing near a pond and unfortunately the incident took place.”

