CJI Ramana Inaugurates 39th Chief Justices’ Conference

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana inaugurated the 39th Chief Justices’ Conference on Friday.

Speaking at the conference, CJI Ramana stressed on the need to adopt some resolutions which can then be shared with the government at the joint conference with the chief ministers on Saturday.

Highlighting the issue of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, "Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."

He further, emphasized that the aim and object of the conference was to discuss and identify problems affecting the administration of justice. He also expressed happiness about the response from some of the High Courts, which according to him, has been extremely encouraging.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on April 30.

This year’s agenda includes a special emphasis on the district judiciary, as it forms the backbone of the judicial system, apart from the issue of vacancies of high court judges.

The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and 38 such conferences have been organized so far.

