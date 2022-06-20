Assam: 2 Kids Goes Missing From Sivasagar Railway Station

Two kids have reportedly gone missing from the railway station in Sivasagar district of Assam.

According to family reports, the kids had gone missing on the evening of June 16 (Thursday). Both the boys had gone to the Sivasagar Railway Station. At the same time, the Bengaluru Express which was moving towards upper Assam halted at the station. No where about of the kids have been known from then.

Both the boys were class 1 students of the ward number 13 Primary School. They have been identified as 8-years-old Luhit Bhuyan and 7-years-old Sitanta Gogoi.

The family members are searching the two boys since they have gone missing but are not getting any trace of the two boys.

Meanwhile, the family members have lodged an FIR at the Sivasagar Police Station. A team of police has inspected the CCTV footages of the railway station. An investigation is currently underway into the incident.

The family members have also asked for help from anyone who gets any information on the missing duo.