Assam: Miscreants Vandalise Masjid in Kokrajhar

Situation turned violent in Kokrajhar district in Assam after unidentified miscreants vandalised a Jama Masjid at Dholmara area on Monday.

According to reports, the mosque was vandalized by the miscreants breaking water taps, pelting stones and bricks hence causing a lot of damage to the properties of the masjid.

A lot of people have gathered at the masjid premises after the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of the Kokrajhar Police Station visited the incident spot in Dholmara and took stock of the situation. The police are till now not able to identify the miscreants or the reasons due to which the vandalism took place.

The police however suspect that some people who want to disturb peace in the area have done the incident.