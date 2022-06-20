Assam

Assam: Miscreants Vandalise Masjid in Kokrajhar

According to reports, the mosque was vandalized by the miscreants breaking water taps, pelting stones and bricks hence causing a lot of damage to the properties of the masjid.
Police arrive at incident spot in Kokrajhar in Assam
Pratidin Time

Situation turned violent in Kokrajhar district in Assam after unidentified miscreants vandalised a Jama Masjid at Dholmara area on Monday.

A lot of people have gathered at the masjid premises after the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of the Kokrajhar Police Station visited the incident spot in Dholmara and took stock of the situation. The police are till now not able to identify the miscreants or the reasons due to which the vandalism took place.

The police however suspect that some people who want to disturb peace in the area have done the incident.

