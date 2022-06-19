Assam: 2 Killed After Landslide Hits Cachar

Two persons have been buried under debris after a landslide hit Cachar district of Assam on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from the Borakhai tea estate following incessant rainfall since the past few days.

Mud from the hills trapped a house which led to the death of the two persons on the spot. The deceased duo has been identified as Champa Ri (19) and Shibu Ri (50).

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the help of the locals of the area carried out rescue operations and retrieved the bodies from the debris.

The bodies have been shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem report.

It may be mentioned that as many as 62 people have died so far this year due to floods and resultant landslides across Assam.

Out of 62 people, 51 people died in floods while 11 were in landslides so far, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).