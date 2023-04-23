Assam: 2 Killed In Road Accident In Rangia, 4-Year-Old Among Injured

At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a massive accident took place in Assam’s Rangia on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the accident took place on national highway 27 at Bhatkuchi village. The Maruti Swift car in which they were traveling met with an accident after the driver lost control.

According to information received, the family was traveling from Mangaldoi and was headed towards Barpeta to attend a wedding when the accident took place.

Two people were killed on the spot as a result of the accident. The deceased were identified as Shiv Prasad Baruah and Chandrama Baruah.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old child was among four others who sustained injuries in the incident. All of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a youth lost his life in the storm at Badla Bheta in Assam’s Doom Dooma on Saturday night.

The incident took place while the youth was on his way to his house in Bordubi in Tinsukia.

The deceased has been identified as Dev Kumar Thakur.

According to sources, Thakur was riding his bike to his house when a tree branch suddenly broke down due to the heavy storm, leading to the fatal accident.

The storm and hailstorm that hit several places on Saturday night caused extensive damage, and Thakur's death is yet another unfortunate consequence of the natural calamity.

Earlier on April 19, one person lost his life after a huge tree fell on him during a massive storm that hit Silapathar in Dhemaji district nof Assam.

The deceased person was identified as Ajit Baidya (35).

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that hit the region led to a huge loss of property. Several houses were destroyed with roofs being blown off. Huge trees and electric posts were uprooted across the area and fell on houses or on the streets.