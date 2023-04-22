Assam: One Killed, Another Injured in Fatal Road Accident at Gogamukh

In a tragic road accident that took place at Singijan in Assam's Gogamukh, a man lost his life while another was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place during the wee hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred due to a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Sources reported that the truck was travelling at a high speed and had crossed the divider on the road, crashing into the ambulance coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely damaged.

The local police and emergency services rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the news of the accident. The injured person was immediately shifted to the hospital for further treatment, while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

Earlier on April 15, two bikers lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred at Garmur in Bokakhat, Assam.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a speeding bike hit a roadside pole. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the riders were thrown off the bike and sustained critical injuries.

The injured bikers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. One of the deceased has been identified as Akash Munda.