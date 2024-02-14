Assam: Saraswati Puja Festivities Marred by Tragic Road Accidents, Four Dead

Amid Saraswati Puja festivities, as many as four youths lost their lives in tragic road accidents in separate locations across Assam on Wednesday, reports said.
A collision between two bikes claimed the life of a youth and injured two others in Jorhat's Teok locality earlier today. The deceased youth has been identified as Druba Das, sources said.
The injured youths have been reportedly shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition.
In another incident, two bikers lost their lives in a tragic road mishap in Mangoldoi, reports said. A pedestrian was, on the other hand previously injured in the incident which occurred in Mangoldoi's Dekar Gaon. He has been identified as Dipak Das.
However, the identities of the deceased youths have not been known as of now.
Further, in Silapathar, an youth were killed on the spot after a major collision occured between the bike he was travelling on and a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The youth has been identified as Moon Dey, reports said.
In yet another mishap, a four-wheeler lost control and hit a tree in Golaghat's Nambor forest area earlier today. As per reports, six students who were in the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident. They have been identified as Mustafa Alam, Samim Akhtar, Sheikh Farid, Rekibbudin Ali, Rabiul Hussain and Azibur Islam, reports said.
Meanwhile, in Silchar's Udarbond, two persons sustained brutal injuries in a road accident after their bike lost control. They have been admitted at the Silchar Medical College in critical condition.